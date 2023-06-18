Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.19. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

