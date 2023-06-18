SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $205.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $98.92 and a 1-year high of $185.88.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

