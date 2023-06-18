Financial Analysis: Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) versus LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Peraso -174.52% -79.07% -62.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and Peraso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peraso $14.87 million 1.10 -$32.40 million ($1.39) -0.48

Risk & Volatility

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peraso.

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LDK Solar and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peraso has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peraso beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

