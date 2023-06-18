Comparing CalciMedica (CALC) and Its Competitors

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Rating) is one of 355 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CalciMedica to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CalciMedica has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalciMedica’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CalciMedica and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A -$35.60 million -0.21 CalciMedica Competitors $145.45 million -$7.06 million 24.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CalciMedica’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica. CalciMedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

49.9% of CalciMedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of CalciMedica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -77.61% -71.34% CalciMedica Competitors -274.33% -64.28% -14.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CalciMedica and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 CalciMedica Competitors 282 1555 3877 34 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.03%. Given CalciMedica’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalciMedica has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CalciMedica peers beat CalciMedica on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CalciMedica

(Get Rating)

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Auxora, a proprietary intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated acute pancreatitis, and acute kidney injury. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.