Head-To-Head Contrast: Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) vs. Its Peers

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) is one of 1,122 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Guardian Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Guardian Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Guardian Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Guardian Capital Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,175.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A 26.54 Guardian Capital Group Competitors $509.16 million $8.73 million -5.97

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Guardian Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guardian Capital Group. Guardian Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Guardian Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guardian Capital Group Competitors 1125 4768 5951 85 2.42

Guardian Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 34.75%. Given Guardian Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guardian Capital Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Guardian Capital Group Competitors 374.63% 8.12% 5.12%

Summary

Guardian Capital Group rivals beat Guardian Capital Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments. It provides investment management and advisory services. The company also offers wealth management services to high-net-worth families, foundations, and charities. In addition, it manages institutional assets for pension plans, broker-dealer third-party platforms, insurance company segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, endowment funds, and foundations. Further, it provides private banking services. Guardian Capital Group Limited was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

