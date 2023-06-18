DA Davidson Trims Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price to $22.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Sonos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Sonos has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $390,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

