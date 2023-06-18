Comparing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -47.07% -41.09% Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.83) -2.06 Jushi $284.28 million 0.33 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Jushi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00 Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 607.34%. Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 428.50%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Jushi.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Jushi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

