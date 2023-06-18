UBS Group Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $110.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CWST opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

