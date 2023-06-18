SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

