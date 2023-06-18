SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.50. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.