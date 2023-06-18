Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,088.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605 over the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after purchasing an additional 934,581 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

