SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,429 shares of company stock valued at $228,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.