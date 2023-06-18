Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

HSKA opened at $119.99 on Friday. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

