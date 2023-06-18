Piper Sandler Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $31.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

