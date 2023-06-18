StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

