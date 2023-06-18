Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of HWKN opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $228.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $17,272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hawkins by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 266,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 129,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

