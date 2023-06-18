Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817,975 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,700,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,700,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after buying an additional 6,821,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

