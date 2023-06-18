Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.82.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $278.02 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day moving average of $295.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after buying an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

