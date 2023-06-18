Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

OXM opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

