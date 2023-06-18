StockNews.com Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NS. Mizuho reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.84. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

