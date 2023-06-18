Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $369.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $377.48.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.