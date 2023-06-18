Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.
LADR has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of LADR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
