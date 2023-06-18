Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

LADR has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.