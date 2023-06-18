JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $38.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after buying an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

