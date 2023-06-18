Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) PT Lowered to $1.00

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

