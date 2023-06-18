Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.62.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of BMY opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.