Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $349.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.36.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

