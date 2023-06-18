Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

