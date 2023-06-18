Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have commented on CAL. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAL opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $895.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.