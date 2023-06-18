Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 269,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 512.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 592,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

