Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIMS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,696.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,402. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.