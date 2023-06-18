Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 211.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.65).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

SRP opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.80. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.10 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.90), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($211,200.50). Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

