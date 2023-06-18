Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,043.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,060 ($25.78).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.28) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($26.90) to GBX 2,250 ($28.15) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($21.02) to GBX 1,760 ($22.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.90) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,925.50 ($24.09) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,076 ($25.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,048.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,921.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,861.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 4,680.85%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

