Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $522.67

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $522.67.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $517.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

