Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $17.82

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

SunPower Trading Down 2.0 %

SPWR stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.89. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,180,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

