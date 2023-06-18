Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,305.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 227,000 shares of company stock worth $2,131,610 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Enviva Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enviva by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 39.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 279.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $991,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Enviva has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $804.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

