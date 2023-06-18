Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $114.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

