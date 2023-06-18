Comparing Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit State Bank and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 28.47% N/A N/A First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Summit State Bank and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $56.45 million N/A $16.97 million $2.56 6.56 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.04

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit State Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

