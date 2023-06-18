Head-To-Head Survey: WPP (NYSE:WPP) vs. JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

JCDecaux has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JCDecaux and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JCDecaux N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JCDecaux 2 2 3 0 2.14 WPP 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JCDecaux and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.

JCDecaux presently has a consensus target price of $17.35, indicating a potential downside of 16.49%. Given WPP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WPP is more favorable than JCDecaux.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JCDecaux and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JCDecaux $2.98 billion N/A -$17.16 million N/A N/A WPP $14.43 billion 0.84 $844.43 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than JCDecaux.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WPP beats JCDecaux on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JCDecaux

(Get Rating)

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains. The Billboard segment is involved in advertising on private property, including traditional large format or back-light billboards; neon-light billboards; and advertising wall wraps. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. JCDecaux SE is a subsidiary of JCDecaux Holding SAS.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

