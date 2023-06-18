Barclays Lowers Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,720

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,964.44.
NYSE:DEO opened at $173.46 on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
