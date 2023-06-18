EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $48.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

