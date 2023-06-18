Bank of America Initiates Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $445.78.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

FDS opened at $420.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.59. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after buying an additional 84,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.