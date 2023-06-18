Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of STVN opened at €32.37 ($34.81) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 1 year high of €32.50 ($34.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.98.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

