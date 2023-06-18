BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

