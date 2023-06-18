Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

