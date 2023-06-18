CSFB Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GEI opened at C$21.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.7230392 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

