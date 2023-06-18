Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $165.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average of $219.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.