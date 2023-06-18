Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Rises By 13.3%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $10.66.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

