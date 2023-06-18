International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
Shares of INIS opened at $0.05 on Friday. International Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
International Isotopes Company Profile
