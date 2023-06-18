Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.73% from the stock’s current price.

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 10.8 %

MRSN stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

