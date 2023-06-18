Bank of America Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $65.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Shares of KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

